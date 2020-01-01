Somalia set to hold first Football Awards Gala Night

The year 2020 is going to kick start with Somalia making an unprecedented move in its football history, as Somali Football Federation is set to organize the first ever Football Awards Gala Night.

The event is slated in Mogadishu for the 2nd of January 2020 at 19:00 hours East Africa time and will gather the entire Somali football federation officials, business companies, government officials, chairmen of football clubs, regional football authorities, Ocean stars members, football coaches, referees, media representatives and civil society organizations.

“It is an honour for the entire Somali football family that we hereby announce that Somali Football Federation (SFF) is in the final preparations for the launch of the first every Football Awards Gala Night. This will be a night full of pleasure for all Somali football family members and particularly for the award winners” Somali Football Federation director of communication, Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar, said in a statement.

“Of course, it is a night of awards, but it has also another main importance for Somali Football Federation as we are going to show business companies that football is a big platform for the promotion of their businesses” Abokar said adding that business companies will make use of the Awards Gala Night for business adverts.

“On behalf of the president of Somali Football Federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, I would like to thank the companies which accepted to join hands with the SFF in the organization of the maiden Somali Football Awards Gala Night” he added.

During that beautiful night, the best goalkeeper, best defender, best referee, best coach, best football club, best football fan, and the best player will be awarded. They will receive cars, motorbikes, prize money and as well as trophies for their contribution to the beautiful game in Somalia.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

