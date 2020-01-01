SFF AGM approves a number of development agendas, financial years of 2018 and 2020.

As usual, Somali Football Federation (today 31st of December), marked the end of 2019 with its annual general meeting which approved a number of development agendas for 2020, a New Year we are looking forward to.

The president of Somali Football Federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, who delivered a prolonged address at the AGM, started his speech with a huge thank you to FIFA for its continued financial support to the country’s football.

“Let me first thank FIFA whose without help we couldn’t have been able to develop football in Somalia. I also want to thank CAF” said the president who added “FIFA is our main financer and CAF is the second and there is no other financial source we have, so on behalf of Somali football, I have to begin my speech with thanking them for their enormous financial assistance to our football”

The annual general meeting was attended by the 25 football clubs, regional football associations, coaches association, players association and referees association. Previously, the AGM was hosted at hotels in Mogadishu, but this particular one was held at the newly-renovated SFF headquarters.

The financial statement for 2018 and as well as the annual budget for 2020 were read to the congress and were unanimously endorsed by the stakeholders. The other major development agendas which were unanimously approved by the congress are as follows:

In order to redouble football promotion in the country, the president announced that the SFF will recruit a professional technical director in 2020, a move that was admired by all and fully approved.

SFF secretariat read to the AGM the national and international activities by the SFF and as well as the annual activity plan for 2020, all fully approved.

The digital registration system that has been active in the country for the past year will be broadened and implemented in regional states by 2020.

It was made mandatory for Division One and Division Two clubs to establish their own youth teams from 2020 and this was unanimously approved.

Youth competitions will increase from 2020 as each federal state member will have their own U-15 and U-17 football competitions, as the main objective for organising these competitions is to empower many teens through football.

The number of capacity building seminars for coaches, referees and football administrators will be increased.

Club managers will have more club management courses at national and regional levels.

SF will provide all football clubs and regional football associations with more official games and training equipment.

The inter-state football tournament will be held every year from 2020 with the SFF embracing the full responsibility for the competition which previously had government involvement.

The date for the next annual general meeting was set as 31st of December 2020. Venue for the event will be decided later.

