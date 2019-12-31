UN Security council condemns ‘horrendous’ Somalia attack.

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack of 28 December 2019 at the Ex-control Afgoye Junction in Mogadishu, which killed at least 79 and injured 149 innocent people.

UN chief António Guterres has condemned what he described as “this horrendous crime”, according to a statement issued by his spokesman.

The council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Somalia and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Stressing the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice they encouraged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Somalia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and Government of Somalia in their pursuit of peace and development,” said the statement.

UNSC reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist attacks.

The top humanitarian official in Somalia also joined the Secretary-General in condemning the attack.

Adam Abdelmoula, who is a Deputy Special Representative at the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNSOM, took to Twitter to underline the Organization’s solidarity with the Somali people and Government.