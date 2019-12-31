Portugal condemns bomb attack in Somalia.

LISBON:-The Portuguese government on Sunday condemned “the heinous bomb attack” on Saturday in Mogadishu, Somalia, and expressed “the deepest condolences to the families of the victims” of the attack, Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.

“The Portuguese government also expresses its full solidarity with the people and Government of Somalia in combating the scourge of terrorism,” said the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement issued on Sunday.

At least 79 people were killed and 149 injured on Saturday by a car blast at a road checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, reports said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the country’s third deadliest attack. In October 2017, a truck bombing in Mogadishu left over 500 people dead and more than 300 others injured.

Source: Xinhua