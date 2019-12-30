Saudi aid center KSRelief and UN migration body sign Somalia nutrition deal.

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Affairs (KSRelief) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed a joint agreement for a nutrition project in Somalia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The joint agreement, covering Gedo and Lower Juba, costs $1.68 million and benefits 234,310 people.

KSRelief tweeted that the agreement’s objectives include improving the ability to determine families’ living conditions, referring malnourished children to outpatient clinics, purchasing and supplying nutrition materials to treatment centers, and providing training and counseling to 100 health and nutrition staff.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSRelief, signed the agreement in Riyadh.

In a separate development the agency’s voluntary medical team carried out 18 surgical operations in Sudan, including two open-heart surgeries for adults and 16 heart catheterization procedures.

Thursday was the fifth day of the voluntary medical campaign.

The campaign, which is provided by KSRelief with the aim of treating patients with heart diseases and providing them with the necessary medical care, comes as an extension to humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom in needy countries.

