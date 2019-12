The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has given medals to 19 Staff Officers for their contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Somalia.

The AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma said that without the officers’ support, recent operations against terrorists would not have succeeded.

Medal recipients were Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Italy, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The event was held at the AMISOM Force Headquarters in Mogadishu.