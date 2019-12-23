I am cheered by your performance: SFF president tells Ocean Stars.

The president of Somali Football Federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, has commended Ocean stars for uplifting Somalia’s football publicity, after the team made a fantastic performance at the recent CECAFA senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

As he addressed at a dinner ceremony held for the team by Somali Football Federation in Kampala ahead of their departure on Thursday evening, president Abdiqani Said Arab, said he was fully cheered by the team’s performance.

“You are a well-organized team and I admired at competence and how you communicated with one another in all matches you played. We haven’t yet reached where we wanted, but I am telling you that we are at a very good starting point and I am sure that you can take Somalia to a higher position” said the president who told the Ocean Stars members that he and the entire Somali people are delighted with the team’s performance.

“The SFF is committed to giving every skilled Somali footballer the opportunity to represent the nation from U-15 to senior levels” he added. The president thanked national team manager, Said Abdi Haibeh, for fielding well-skilled footballers who were able to make a history in both regional and international competitions.

In September 2019, the Ocean Stars made a history after winning their first ever World Cup qualifier clash, while three months after they made another history at CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

The president thanked Somalis in Uganda for showing a huge support for the team from the first day they arrived in Kampala, adding that he fully appreciates the support by the thousands of Somali fans who occupied the stadium during Somalia’s match days to cheer the nation’s flag carries.

On his side, the chairman of Somali Sports Community in Uganda, Omar Ali Mohamood, said that Somalis in Uganda are excited now that the Ocean Stars have made progress.

“You made a very great exhibition, you showed the world that Somalia’s football competence is high. When Somalia had matches in Uganda, we always left the stadium very disappointed, but now all have changed and the previous disappointments have turned into excitements, thank you for making all Somalis happy” Mr Mohamood told Ocean Stars.

Somali Football Federation media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.com