Al Shabaab destroy Sh39.8 million equipment at Mandera site

Al Shabaab militia on Sunday stormed a construction site in Mandera and blew up equipment worth Sh39.8 million.

Police reports indicate that the armed militia stormed the camp at Hagarsu within Bida sub location at 2.45am before executing the crime.

According to the police, the camp was being used as a holding ground for the machines being used to construct the Arabia-Mandera road.

“The equipment belongs to Abdullahi Khalif who moved to the site in September when he stopped the construction of the road and abandoned them,” the police statement indicated.

An unknown number of suspected al Shabaab militants stormed the camp at around 2:45am, and the two watchmen who were at the site ran away, the statement read.

According to the police, an excavator valued Sh20 million, a flat roller machine valued at Sh9.5 million, a shifftoot roller valued Sh9.5 million and a pressure pump valued Sh800,000 were destroyed.

At the scene, one mobile phone without a battery but with sim card and a wallet with an ID card that bears the names of Hassan Ahmed Muhumed were recovered.

One Huduma number slip was also recovered.