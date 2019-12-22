Somalia tackles plague of locusts — by frying and serving them with rice

Somalia is experiencing its worst locust invasion in more than 25 years, but residents of a small town are getting their revenge on the crop pests — by serving them up with rice and onions.

Parts of the east African country have been plagued by locusts after unprecedented torrential rains in south and central Somalia over the last month.

The locusts are destroying crops and threatening vast parts of the country with food insecurity.

But residents of the Adado have begun frying the insect.

“They taste delicious and there are so many of them,” said Sadaq Ahmed, as he tucked into some for breakfast.