Somali forces kill 15 Al-Shabaab militants in operation

MOGADISHU:Somalia-The Somali government said late Thursday that its forces had killed 15 al-Shabaab militants who were planning to carry out attacks on military bases in the country’s Lower Juba region.

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Information said the operation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Badaal Hassan.

“The national armed forces conducted an operation in [the areas of] Bar Sanguni and Kaban. The troops killed 15 al-Shabaab militants, including leaders, and injured eight other militants.”

The Somali government vowed to offer more protection to the people of Somalia, saying it has reclaimed most areas in the country previously controlled by the al-Qaeda affiliated militant group.

Al-Shabaab has wreaked havoc in East Africa, killing thousands.

In 2017, Al-Shabaab militants killed more than 580 people in twin truck bombings in Mogadishu.

Source: Anadolu Agency