Gen Otto takes over command of Uganda contingent in Somalia

MOGADISHU —Brig Gen Michael Kabango has handed over command and control of the Uganda Contingent in Somalia to newly appointed Contingent Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto.

The colourful ceremony was presided over by the Commander Land Forces (CLF) Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who lauded Brig Gen Kabango for his outstanding service and achievements in one year. “Thank you for making UPDF (Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces) proud and raising the Uganda flag high.” Said General Elwelu.

The CLF congratulated Brig Gen Otto upon his new appointment. He noted that the UPDF appointed him because of his experience and pledged to support him. “You have not lobbied for this appointment. It’s your competence and experience UPDF leadership based on, to appoint you. We shall support you to succeed.” The General said and further noted that, Brig Gen Otto has been deployed with experienced commanders and principle staff officers under his command that will make him succeed, the CLF only urged him to work as a team.

The CLF encouraged Brig Gen Otto to stand firm and strong in order to effectively handle the challenges ahead of him. “You have to work hard and understand Alshabab dynamics.”

In his remarks, Brig Gen Kabango thanked UPDF, African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and staff for the guidance and support that enabled him to accomplish the mission successfully. He further advised his successor to always follow the Standing Operating Procedures and work as a team.

Brig Gen Otto also thanked the UPDF leadership for choosing him amongst the many and appointing him the contingent commander. He implored his Principle Staff officers to work together and maintain good discipline in order to succeed. He congratulated Brig Gen Kabango for the job well done in consolidating UPDF achievements in Somalia since 2007.

The function was attended by the Ugandan Defence Attache to Somalia Brig Gen Lucky Kidega, Battle Group Twenty-Seven Commander Col Sam Kosiya Kutesa, Battle Group Twenty-Six commander Col Topher Magino, Battle Group Twenty-Nine Commander Col Edward Kaddu, Chief Administration Officer Col Elvis Byamukama, Commanding Officers, Component Commanders and heads of departments at the contingent headquarters.

Source: PLM Daily